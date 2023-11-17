James F. Elwood, age 89, of Dunkirk, passed away on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM at Birchaven Village, Findlay.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, November 24, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada. A private family burial will take place at a later date in Dola Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hardin Northern Community Center, 8534 State Route 68, Kenton, Ohio 43326.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada

