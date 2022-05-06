Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















James G. “Jim” Hites, 73 of Kenton passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 9, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM and Tuesday, May 10, 2022 from 11:00AM – 1:00 PM at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at the funeral home. A private family burial will take place at a later date in Grove Cemetery.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

