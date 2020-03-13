Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















A celebration of life for James G. Young will be held at a later date. It was his wish to be cremated.

He died on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Marion General Hospital.

He was born on Nov. 5, 1948 in Kenton to the late Gail and Louise (Wilson) Young.

Surviving are a friend he considered a son, John (Traci) McClain of Ada; three grandchildren, Clayton, Natilyn and Langston McClain; a niece, Jodi Mosher, and a nephew, Darrel Seiler.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Brooks.

James was a proud U.S. Army veteran.

He bought and sold antiques, but his main career was delivering papers for the Kenton Times.

James’ true passion was spending time with his grandchildren and going to their sporting events to cheer them on.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Not By Choice.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

–––––

Editor’s Note: This obituary is being reprinted to correct the birth date of the deceased. Incorrect information was provided to the Times.