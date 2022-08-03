Services for James “J.R.” Phipps, 43 will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at the Alger Assembly of God Chruch by Pastor Mark Andreasen. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

He died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at his residence.

He was born on Aug. 30, 1978 in Hobart, Ind., to Mary E. (Phipps) Hale. His mother and father, Mary and Doyal Hale preceded him in death.

Surviving are two children, Kadin and Khloe Phipps; a special friend, Roxanne Velasquez; two brothers, Cann “Casey” Phipps and Christopher (Rita) Hale; and a sister, Angie (Kevin) Hunt.