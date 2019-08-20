Home Obituaries James “Jim” Messmer

James "Jim" Messmer

Posted on August 20, 2019
0
James "Jim" Messmer
James “Jim” Messmer

Age, 64
Wharton

Visitation for James “Jim” Messmer will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky.

He died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County or Wyandot Memorial Hospital in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To send a condolence or share a memory visit www.BringmanClark.com.

