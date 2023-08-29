James (Jim) R. Barnes of Monte Vista, CO passed away Saturday evening August 26, 2023 with members of his family surrounding him. He was born June 2, 1954 in Kenton. He had returned to Kenton to be with his siblings and their families during his illness.

James was born to Charles G. and ElVena (Weaver) Barnes at the Kenton Hospital. They predeceased him.

He is survived by a longtime companion, Janet Hendrix, who lives in Monte Vista. They were together for the past 15 years.

He is also survived by a daughter Andrea (Kenny) Seaver, of Zanesville and her five children: Emma, McKenzie, Gracelyn, Claire, and William. A brother Jeff (Merleen) Barnes; a sister Jane (Jerry) Temple all of Kenton. Nieces and nephews: Dave (Shannon) Barnes, Laura (Brad) Wingfield, Elizabeth (Jason) Howe, Katie (Eric) Latimore all of Kenton and 12 great nieces and nephews.

James was a graduate of Pratt, Kansas, High School and attended Culver Military Academy his high school years as well’ He attended Kansas State University.

He worked for the Pratt Tribune, the St. John News in Kansas and was manager of the Valley Courier in Alamosa, Co. He switched professions and became a meat cutter with the Kentucky Belle grocery in Creede, Co and later at the Rainbow Grocery in South Fork, Co. He also spent many years involved in SCUBA diving and training other divers. He was a “master” diver.

He was an active outdoorsman, enjoying fishing and enjoyed playing the lottery. He was an avid jeeper. According to his Companion “he was a simple good man and a gentle soul to his many animals including his horses. He was always listening to music”. He turned a few wrenches in the capacity as a shade tree mechanic.

A memorial service for Jim will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Rev. Randall Forester officiating. Friends and family may visit 1 hour prior to services at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jim’s honor may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.