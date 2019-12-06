Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















A memorial dinner and celebration of life for James Joseph “Joey” Paugh will be held at the Dunkirk Community Center on Sunday, December 8 from 3-6 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

A special reading by Pastor Gregg King will occur at 5:30 p.m. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

He passed away at his home on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. He was born on April 13, 1990 in Findlay to Steven and Angela (Shepherd) Paugh and they both survive in Dunkirk.

Also surviving are a son, Gunner Joe; a brother, Michael Paugh; a significant other, Hillary Shearer; a cousin, Holly Artis; a friend, Amy Wellmerling and several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Kathleen Paugh and Oliver and Irene Shepherd and his best friend, Chaz Ward.

Joey was an old soul with a big heart. Those that knew him, knew that he would give the shirt off his back to someone in need.

He was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and also enjoyed old horror movies, music and spending time with this loved ones.

He was a caregiver for his mother who was recently diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and he cared deeply for his family and friends.

Memorial donations may be made to the Paugh Family at First Citizen’s National Bank of Dunkirk, Ohio.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.