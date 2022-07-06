James Keith Phillips, 56 of Kenton, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022. He was born in Lima on August 3, 1965 to the late James and Shirley (Coburn) Phillips.

A funeral service for Keith will begin at 1:00 PM on Friday, July 8, 2022 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME where the family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will follow in Preston Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

