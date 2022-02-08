Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















James L. Ward

James L. Ward, 57 of Lakeview, OH passed away Tuesday Feb. 1, 2022 at Lima Memorial Hospital.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, who is assisting the family with arrangements.

