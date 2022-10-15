James Mark Croy 

James Mark “Jim” Croy, age 58, of Ridgeville Corners, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family.

Jim’s wishes were to be cremated and a Celebration of Life for Jim will be on Monday, October 17th, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. in Evansport United Methodist Church, 1560 West St., Evansport, OH 43519 with fellowship and a short meal to follow.

Memorial Contributions may be made to, appreciated to a Mission that Jim truly believed in and there is nothing you could honor him more for: Heart of God Kenya https://heartofgodkenya.com OR to the family C/O Jim or Heidi Croy at Sherwood State Bank, 20478 US-6 Ridgeville Corners, Ohio 43555.

To leave a comforting message of support for Jim’s family please visit, www.grisierfh.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!