Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 75

Marion

James R. “Russ” Cooper, age 75 of Marion, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at the Delaware Court Healthcare Center after battle of 17 years with cancer.

No services will be held. Donations may be given in Russ’s memory to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 3704, Memphis, TN 38101-2132 or donate by calling 1-800-478-5833. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!