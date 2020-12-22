James R. “Russ” Cooper Posted on December 22, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 75Marion James R. “Russ” Cooper, age 75 of Marion, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at the Delaware Court Healthcare Center after battle of 17 years with cancer. No services will be held. Donations may be given in Russ’s memory to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 3704, Memphis, TN 38101-2132 or donate by calling 1-800-478-5833. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!