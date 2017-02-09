Home Obituaries James W. Johnson

James W. Johnson

Posted on February 9, 2017
0
0
2
James Johnson
James Johnson
age 88, McGuffey

Services for James W. Johnson will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger by David Holbrook. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger with graveside military honors conducted by the Ada VFW Post 9381.

Friends may call 2-6 p.m. Sunday and one hour prior to services on Monday.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to USV Alumni Field House (write Johnson in the memo line) and/or St. Rita’s Hospice.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

He died at 3 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 at his residence.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Betty Byer

    Betty G. Byer

    Graveside services for Betty G. Byer will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Willow Branch Cemeter…
    February 9, 2017
    1 min read
  • Marjory Jepsen

    Marjory Mae Jepsen

    Services for Marjory Mae Jepsen will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Price-McElroy Funeral Ho…
    February 8, 2017
    1 min read

  • Richard R. Miller

    Services for Richard R. Miller will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home…
    February 8, 2017
    2 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply