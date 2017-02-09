Services for James W. Johnson will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger by David Holbrook. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger with graveside military honors conducted by the Ada VFW Post 9381.

Friends may call 2-6 p.m. Sunday and one hour prior to services on Monday.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to USV Alumni Field House (write Johnson in the memo line) and/or St. Rita’s Hospice.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

He died at 3 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 at his residence.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!