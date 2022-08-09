James Wesley Brown, age 83, formerly of Mount Victory passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Family will receive friends at SCHOEDINGER DUBLIN, 5980 Perimeter Rd., Dublin, OH 43016 on Thursday, August 11, 2022 from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12 p.m. Interment will take place at 2 p.m. the same day at McDonald Fairview Cemetery in Kenton, OH.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Parkinson Foundation or the Kidney Foundation.

Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave a special memory or to sign Jim’s online guestbook.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!