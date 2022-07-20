James William “Jim” Pruden, 85 of Kenton passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022 at his residence.

A private family service will be held at a later date and burial will be in Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Jim to the Excellence For Education-Sandra Lange Pruden and James Pruden Scholarship or the Hardin County Museum. Arrangements have been entrusted to the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

