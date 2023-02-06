Funeral services for Jane Alice (McKinley) Sherman, 79 of Kenton, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, February 10, 2023 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Rev. John Mummert officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery in Kenton. Friends and family may visit from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at the funeral home.

Jane passed away at her home on Saturday, February 4, 2023.

Memorial donations in Jane’s honor may be made to the Salem United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 415, Kenton, OH, 43326.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!