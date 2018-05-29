Home Obituaries Jane Marie Hoover

Jane Marie Hoover

Posted on May 29, 2018
Age, 62
Mount Blanchard

Jane Marie Hoover, 62, passed away at her home, surrounded by family, on Saturday, May 26, 2018.

A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at the Riverview Cemetery (just north of Mt. Blanchard) with Pastor Jim Stauffer officiating.

A celebration of Jane’s Life will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 31, 2018 at Trinity Evangelical Church in Upper Sandusky.

Memorials may be made to a Christian Ministry of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences can be expressed by visiting coldrencrates.com.

