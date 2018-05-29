Age, 62

Mount Blanchard

Jane Marie Hoover, 62, passed away at her home, surrounded by family, on Saturday, May 26, 2018.

A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at the Riverview Cemetery (just north of Mt. Blanchard) with Pastor Jim Stauffer officiating.

A celebration of Jane’s Life will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 31, 2018 at Trinity Evangelical Church in Upper Sandusky.

Memorials may be made to a Christian Ministry of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences can be expressed by visiting coldrencrates.com.

