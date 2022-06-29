Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for Ruby Jane Nichols, 88 will begin at noon on Saturday, July 2 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger by Rev. James Gatchell. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, July 2.

She died on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at the Blanchard House, Kenton.

