Services for Ruby Jane Nichols, 88 will begin at noon on Saturday, July 2 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger by Rev. James Gatchell. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger. Friends may call 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, July 2. She died on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at the Blanchard House, Kenton.