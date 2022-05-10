Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for Jane S. Ruppright, 84will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, May 13 at St, John’s Lutheran Church in Dola by Pastor Steve Ramsey. Burial will be in Dola Cemetery.

Friends may call 2-8 p.m. Thursday at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home, Kenton.

She died May 8, 2022 at her home.

Memorials may be made to the Hardin Northern Public Library, Ridgemont Activities Boosters or St. John Lutheran Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!