Jane Snyder

Jane Evelyn Snyder, 79, of Findlay, passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at her home at Taylor Place in Findlay.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2023 from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at the COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay. The funeral service will be held Friday at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Pastor Rick Modglin-Green officiating. Internment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to First Christian Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.coldrencrates.com.

