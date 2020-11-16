Janet B. Bloom Posted on November 16, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 89Kenton Janet B. Bloom, 89 of Kenton passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Vancrest of Ada. A private family service in her memory will be held and she will be laid to rest along side of her husband at Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bloom Family Scholarship in care of Kenton Schools. Online condolences can be shared by visiting stoutcrates.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!