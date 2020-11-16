Spread the Love - Share this Post!























Age, 89

Kenton

Janet B. Bloom, 89 of Kenton passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Vancrest of Ada.

A private family service in her memory will be held and she will be laid to rest along side of her husband at Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bloom Family Scholarship in care of Kenton Schools. Online condolences can be shared by visiting stoutcrates.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME.

