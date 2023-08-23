Funeral services for Janet Carol Allshouse, 78 of West Mansfield (formerly of Kenton), will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mt. Victory with Pastor Gary Brown officiating. Burial will take place at Byhalia Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to the services.

Janet passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at her residence.

Memorial donations may be made to the Ridgemont Public Library or Walnut Grove Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!