Age, 81

Kenton

Private family services for Janet L. Gault will be held at a later date by Pastor Thomas Dearth at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services, Ada. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

Friends may call 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Attendance will be restricted at the funeral and visitation based on space to accommodate social distancing requirements. Face coverings must be worn while attending visitation and service.

The funeral service for Janet will be live streamed on the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook page beginning at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

She died at 3:20 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at Kindred Hospital, Lima.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com.

