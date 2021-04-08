Janet L. Roby Posted on April 8, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 74Mount Victory A celebration of life for Janet L. Roby will be held at a later date. She died on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Marion General Hospital. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hardin County Humane Society. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mount Victory is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!