Age, 74

Mount Victory

A celebration of life for Janet L. Roby will be held at a later date.

She died on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Marion General Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hardin County Humane Society.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mount Victory is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

