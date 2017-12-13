Services for Janet Lee Crawford will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home in Ada by Pastor James Oates. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

Friends may call 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday and until the time of services on Friday.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Robby Scholarship Fund and/or the Northern Now Scholarship Fund, both in care of Ohio Northern University Office of Advancement, 525 South Main Street, Ada, Ohio 45810. Please indicate which fund you are giving toward on your donation.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

She died at 7:21 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017 at Lima Memorial Health System.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!