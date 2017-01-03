Services for Janet Lee Taylor Losh will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S Main St., Lakeview by Pastor Ted Bible. Burial will be in Walnut Hill Cemetery, New Hampshire, Ohio.

Friends may call 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to services on Thursday.

She died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 at Lima Memorial Hospital.

