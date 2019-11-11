Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 76

Ridgeway

Services for Janet M. Kerns will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at Wilson Funeral Home, Schnurrenberger Chapel 222 W. Center St., West Mansfield by Pastor Tim Khol. Burial will follow at Rushsylvania Cemetery.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. today.

She died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at Mary Rutan Hospital, Bellefontaine.

She was born March 16, 1943 in Kenton, the daughter of the late Elmer and Alice (Weber) Kavanagh. On June 2, 1968 in Ridgeway, she married her husband of 51 years, William J. Kerns and he survives in Ridgeway.

Also surviving are her daughters, Loretta Kerns of Bellefontaine and Ruth (John) Cole of Virginia; a granddaughter, Katherine Cole of Virginia; a sister, Mary (David) Murphy of Kenton; a brother, Wesley Kavanagh of Ridgeway; a sister-in-law, Sheila Kavanagh of West Mansfield and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen and a brother, Joe.

Janet worked at the Plaza Inn and later at Heartland of Bellefontaine. She attended the Church of God in Ridgeway.

She enjoyed gardening and socializing with friends, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilsonfuneralhomesinc.com.