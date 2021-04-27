Home Obituaries Janet M. Zimmerman

Janet M. Zimmerman

Posted on April 27, 2021
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Age, 83
Lima

Private graveside services for Janet M. Zimmerman will be Thursday, April 29, 2021 by Deacon Michael J. Hood at Gethsemiani Cemetery, Lima. 

She died at 5 a.m. Monday, April 26, 2021 at the Liberty Retirement Community, Lima.

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

  • Banarr A. Eibling

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    April 27, 2021
    50 second read

  • Janet L. Roby

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    April 27, 2021
    54 second read

  • Louis V. Rodabaugh

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    April 27, 2021
    2 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply