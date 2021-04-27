Janet M. Zimmerman Posted on April 27, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 83Lima Private graveside services for Janet M. Zimmerman will be Thursday, April 29, 2021 by Deacon Michael J. Hood at Gethsemiani Cemetery, Lima. She died at 5 a.m. Monday, April 26, 2021 at the Liberty Retirement Community, Lima. Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!