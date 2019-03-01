Home Obituaries Janet Marie Quinn

Posted on March 1, 2019
age 92, Cridersville

Janet Marie Quinn, 92, died at 8:30 p.m. February 24, 2019 at Otterbein Cridersville.

Services will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 10, at Chiles-Laman Funeral Homes, Shawnee Chapel. Rev. Bryan Bucher will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call from 12 p.m. until the time of services Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Otterbein Cridersville or Shawnee United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chiles-lamanfh.com

