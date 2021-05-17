Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Janette Moore, age 84 of Alger, went Home to be with her Lord on Saturday, May 15, 2021 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Attendance will be restricted at the funeral and visitation based on space to accommodate social distancing requirements. Face coverings must be worn while attending visitation and service.

Private family services will be held at the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger with Pastor Dave Coffey officiating. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger. The funeral service for Janette will be live streamed on the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook Page beginning at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

Friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lima Freewill Baptist Church and/or the Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Organization.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger.

