Age, 84

formerly of Mt. Blanchard

Janice Ann Bowman, age 84, formerly of Mt. Blanchard, died at 3:49 a.m. on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, January 8, 2021, at CRATES FUNERAL HOME in Arlington. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Mt. Blanchard United Methodist Church with visitation one hour prior to the funeral from 10-11 a.m. Pastor Brett Kelly will officiate and interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery. Memorials may be given to either Mt. Blanchard United Methodist Church, the Riverdale Athletic Boosters or to the Mt. Blanchard Park. Online condolences may be sent to www.coldrencrates.com.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Birchaven Care Center and to Bridge Hospice for their wonderful care of Janice.

