Age, 81LaRue Janice Corbin, 81, of LaRue, died peacefully Friday afternoon May 1, 2020 at the Kenton Nursing and Rehab. Public graveside services (everyone is welcome) will be held Wednesday May 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Agosta Cemetery by Pastor Tim Pasma. Due to the current health situation, there will be only private family calling hours. The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorial gifts may be made to Heartland Hospice at 685 Delaware Ave., Marion, Oh 43302. Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com