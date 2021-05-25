Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Graveside services for Janice E. Dickinson, 99, of Mount Victory, will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Hale Cemetery in Mount Victory with Pastor Jmac Gueissinger officiating. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mount Victory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Janice died on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Vancrest of Ada.

In honor of her memory and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ridgemont Public Library for purchase of large print of audio books, or to the donors choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

