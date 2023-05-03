A funeral service for Janice Kay (Scott) Evans, 77 of Dunkirk, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Joseph Oman Jr. officiating. There will be a private burial service at The Woodson Cemetery in Wellston, Ohio. Friends and family may visit on Friday, May 5, 2023 from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in Janice Kay Evans’ honor be made to Grace United Methodist Church of Dunkirk.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!