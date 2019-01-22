Age, 47

Harrod

Jared W. Risner, age 47 of Harrod, passed at 4:37 p.m., Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at Lima Memorial Hospital emergency room.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Memorials can be made to the family or to the Needy Student Fund at Upper Scioto Valley.

Condolence may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com.

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!