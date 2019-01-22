Home Obituaries Jared W. Risner

January 22, 2019
Jared W. Risner

Age, 47
Harrod

Jared W. Risner, age 47 of Harrod, passed at 4:37 p.m., Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at Lima Memorial Hospital emergency room.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Memorials can be made to the family or to the Needy Student Fund at Upper Scioto Valley.

Condolence may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com.

