Age, 41

Kenton

Services for Jason Alan Summa will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Greg Kah. Burial will follow at Norman Cemetery.

Friends may call 4-8 p.m. on Friday.

He died on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018 at his residence.

Memorial donations may be made to Hope Over Heroin.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

