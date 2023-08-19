Services for Jayden Matthew Elwood, 17 will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger by Pastor Bill Prater. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. He died on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.

