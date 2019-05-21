Home Obituaries Jean A. Jones-Gibson

Jean A. Jones-Gibson

Posted on May 21, 2019
0
Jean A. Jones-Gibson
Jean A. Jones-Gibson

Age, 75
Upper Sandusky

Services for Jean A. Jones-Gibson will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky by Rev. Jason Manns.

Friends may call 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday.

She died at 9:56 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Humane Society and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Ruth Shaw

    Age, 81 Forest Ruth Shaw age 81 of Forest, died on Sunday May 19, 2019 at her residence un…
    May 21, 2019
    1 min read

  • John W. Anderson

    Age, 73 Kenton Arrangements for John W. Anderson are pending at Price-McElroy Funeral Home…
    May 21, 2019
    14 second read
  • Tony Adams

    Tony Adams

    Age, 58 Ada A memorial service for Tony Adams will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 23…
    May 20, 2019
    2 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply