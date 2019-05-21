Age, 75

Upper Sandusky

Services for Jean A. Jones-Gibson will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky by Rev. Jason Manns.

Friends may call 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday.

She died at 9:56 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Humane Society and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

