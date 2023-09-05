Jean A. Watkins, 59, of Kenton, Ohio, passed away on September 1, 2023, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Pastor Bryan Meadows will officiate a graveside service at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, September 8, 2023, at Fairview Cemetery, Belle Center.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association, 5455 North High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43214 in Jean’s memory.

EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME, BELLE CENTER is honored to serve the family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com.

