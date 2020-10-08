Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 70

rural Kenton

A graveside service for Jean Bridenstine will begin at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at Grove Cemetery, Kenton by Pastor Jason Manns.

Friends may call 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton.

She died on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at her residence.

Memorials can be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association and online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

