Services for Jean Elizabeth “Libby” Modd will be at a later date.

She died on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Kenton Nursing and Rehab.

She was born on Jan. 23, 1939 in Washington, D.C. to the late Elbert Ray and Bernice (Morris) St. Clair. On June 28, 1958 she married Harold Modd and he preceded her in death on Dec. 24, 2018.

Surviving are a son, Randy (Maria) Modd of Kenton; two sisters, Becky (Tony) Dodds of Kenton and Cindy (Tom) Martino of Kenton; two brothers, Ray (Linda) St. Clair of Kenton and Mike St. Clair of Kenton; three grandchildren, Maria (Brian) Nichols, Jeffrey (Charity) Holland and James (Jess Burd) Holland; eight great-grandchildren; a great-great grandson and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Glenn Johnson and a sister-in-law, Anna St.Clair.

Jean was a homemaker and a member of the St. John’s Evangelical Church.

She was a lover of animals, especially horses, and she loved being out in her flower garden.

Memorial donations may be made to Universal Hospice or Hardin County Humane Society.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.