age 85, Kenton

Private family graveside services for Jean Hatcher will be at Grove Cemetery by the Rev. Jonathan Hanover.

As Jean loved to read and was a life time supporter of the public library, in lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in her honor to the Mary Lou Johnson Library.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

She died at 5:57 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Kenton.

