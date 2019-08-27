Age, 61

Belle Center

formerly of Fostoria

Jean Theresa Seibert, 61, of Belle Center and formerly Fostoria, died peacefully Friday afternoon August 23, 2019 at home with family and friends.

Visitation is Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 3-7 pm at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, OH 44830, where a Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 pm.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 am Friday at St. Wendelin Catholic Church with Rev. Todd Dominique presiding.

Burial will follow in St. Wendelin Catholic Cemetery. A funeral lunch and gathering will then take place in St. Wendelin Parish Hall.

Donations in Jean’s name can be made to Universal Home Health and Hospice (www.uhcinc.org) and to The James Comprehensive Cancer Center at The Ohio State University c/o the funeral home.

Online expressions of sympathy and shared memories may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

She lived through eight years of ovarian cancer and remission and a return of the cancer.

For the last 6+ months Jean was in the wondrous care of hospice. She made memories her family and friends will share forever.

