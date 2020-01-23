Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Jean Whetsel Crump, age 92, passed away January 20, 2020 in Columbus, OH. Survived by son Max (Diann) Ginn and daughters Karen (Donald) McDaniel and Cathy (Walter) Hunt.

Celebration of Life 12 PM, Friday, January 24, 2020 at Hilltop United Methodist Church, 99 S Highland Ave., Columbus, OH 43223 where her family will receive friends from 11 AM until time of service. Interment 11 AM Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Hathaway Cemetery, West Mansfield, OH.

Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. Visit Jean’s online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.