Jeannine M. Dixon

Posted on March 17, 2018
age 84, Lima

Services for Jeannine M. Dixon will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home in Ada by Pastor John Maynard. Burial will be in Liberty Chapel Cemetery, LaFayette.

Friends may call 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday and one hour prior to services on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Liberty Chapel United Methodist Church, LaFayette and/or LaFayette and Jackson Township Soldiers Monument Restoration Project.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

She died at 1:05 p.m. Thursday, March 15, 2018 at Vancrest of Ada.

