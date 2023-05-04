Jeffery A. McKinley, 66, of Huntsville, passed away at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, May 1, 2023, in Ohio Health Dublin Methodist Hospital.

He was born in Kenton, Ohio on December 3, 1956, the son of the late Arlo McKinley, who died in 1966 and Rose Marie (Danner) McKinley Hurley, who survives.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 44 years, Janet S. (VanTuinen) McKinley, three children: Jerod McKinley, Jordan (Peggy) McKinley, and Holly (Mike Toudle, Jr.) McKinley and their children along with more grandchildren, Tyler Harper, Seth Harper, Nathaniel McKinley, and Tru Long, a brother, Steve (Laura) McKinley and many loved nieces and nephews. He also had step-siblings: Debra (John) McFarland, Linda Hurley, Tom (Denise) Hurley, Lori Blankenship, and a brother-in-law, Rich (Sonya) VanTuinen.

In addition to his father, and infant brother Fredrick McKinley, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Thomas “Tag” Hurley in 2011.

Jeff was a 1975 graduate of Indian Lake High School and attended the University of Cincinnati, where he would meet his wife at InterVarsity Christian Fellowship. He was hired at Honda of America in 1980 and worked at the motorcycle plant, Marysville Plant and then East Liberty Plant, all in the Paint Department, where he was a staff engineer. He retired in 2012. He was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church, Bellefontaine, where he served as a handy and skilled troubleshooter. He enjoyed spending time with his family and playing guitar. He was a devoted husband and active father enjoying the outdoors, spending time playing, coaching, and instructing his children and grandchildren. Above all he wanted to honor the Lord in his life in all that he did, and his life was a reflection of that. When writing letters or words of encouragement he would close by saying “Eyes on Jesus”…. now he has the perfect view.

Pastor Jeffory Willetts will officiate a funeral service at 12 Noon on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Calvary Baptist Church. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service, 10 to 12 at the church on Saturday. Burial will be in Bellefontaine Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 1140 Rush Ave, Bellefontaine, OH 43311 or to any ministry of the donor’s choosing.

