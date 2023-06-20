Jeffrey Alan Rickenbacher, 53, of Findlay, passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on Sunday, June 18, 2023. He was born in Kenton, Ohio, on December 9, 1969 to Paul and Nancy Rickenbacher, who survive.

Visitation for Jeff will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023 from 3:00-7:00 PM at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, 205 W. Sandusky Street, Findlay, Ohio. Additional visitation will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023 from 10:00 AM, until the time of his funeral at 11:00 AM, at Gateway Church, 9555 County Road 9, Findlay, OH 45840. Burial will follow at McKendree Cemetery, Kenton, Ohio. Contributions in Jeff’s memory may be shared with Jehovah Rapha Care Ministries at jehovahraphacareministries.org or directly to the family for the children’s college funds. Online condolences may be shared with the family at coldrencrates.com.

