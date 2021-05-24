Jeffrey D. Hamilton Posted on May 24, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Jeffrey D. Hamilton, 51, of Medina, OH, passed away on May 16, 2021. Military graveside services will be performed at a later date and burial will be in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, OH. Tributes may be shared at www.Murray-Funearl-Home.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!