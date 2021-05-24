Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Jeffrey D. Hamilton, 51, of Medina, OH, passed away on May 16, 2021.

Military graveside services will be performed at a later date and burial will be in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, OH. Tributes may be shared at www.Murray-Funearl-Home.com.

