Age, 68

Kennedale, Texas

Private family services for Jeffrey Dean Hinds will be held at a later date.

He passed away on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 at 1:50 a.m. at the Pecan Nursing Home in Kennedale, Texas.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

