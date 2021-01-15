Home Obituaries Jeffrey J. Weaver

Jeffrey J. Weaver

Posted on January 15, 2021
0
Age, 62
Upper Sandusky

A private service for Jeffrey J. Weaver will be held at Bringman Clark Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.  

He died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 at Marion General Hospital.

