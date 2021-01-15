Jeffrey J. Weaver Posted on January 15, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 62Upper Sandusky A private service for Jeffrey J. Weaver will be held at Bringman Clark Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. He died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 at Marion General Hospital. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!