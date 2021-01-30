Home Obituaries Jeffrey “Jeff” Moore

Jeffrey “Jeff” Moore

Posted on January 30, 2021
0
Age, 59
Upper Sandusky          

Services for Jeffrey “Jeff” Moore will be private due to COVID-19.  

He died at 8:32 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 at home.

